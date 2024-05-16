Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 74.80% to Rs 637.30 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 96.85% to Rs 81.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.80% to Rs 637.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.53% to Rs 183.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.25% to Rs 1804.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1126.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales637.30364.59 75 1804.621126.11 60 OPM %14.9416.28 -14.0814.95 - PBDT109.3158.57 87 256.71144.78 77 PBT101.9353.73 90 231.57126.04 84 NP81.2641.28 97 183.2995.20 93

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

