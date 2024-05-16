Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.80% to Rs 637.30 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 96.85% to Rs 81.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.80% to Rs 637.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.53% to Rs 183.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.25% to Rs 1804.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1126.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

