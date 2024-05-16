Peoples Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Peoples Investment reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

