Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 36.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 36.86% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 458.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 369.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.78% to Rs 269.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 1653.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1247.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

