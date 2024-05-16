Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 36.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 36.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales rise 23.88% to Rs 458.05 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 36.86% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.88% to Rs 458.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 369.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.78% to Rs 269.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.58% to Rs 1653.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1247.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales458.05369.76 24 1653.941247.55 33 OPM %19.6117.94 -19.2718.74 - PBDT106.7278.32 36 378.54275.40 37 PBT101.4473.33 38 357.79255.50 40 NP75.9755.51 37 269.14192.54 40

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

