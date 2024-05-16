Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales decline 29.76% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Suitings reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 3.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.84 -30 3.784.84 -22 OPM %-5.08-3.57 -1.852.89 - PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 0.070.14 -50 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 0.070.14 -50 NP-0.04-0.03 -33 0.050.10 -50

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

