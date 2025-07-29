JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 41.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 1674.16 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 41.86% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 1674.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1713.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1674.161713.6514.7616.36205.06273.74116.00193.4481.23139.72

