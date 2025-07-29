Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 542.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.39% to Rs 116.00 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 542.97% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.39% to Rs 116.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.116.0092.5111.884.8511.154.262.55-4.778.231.28

