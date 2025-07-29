Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 542.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 542.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 25.39% to Rs 116.00 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 542.97% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.39% to Rs 116.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.0092.51 25 OPM %11.884.85 -PBDT11.154.26 162 PBT2.55-4.77 LP NP8.231.28 543

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

