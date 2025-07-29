IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 72.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.25% to Rs 12263.88 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank declined 72.17% to Rs 604.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2170.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 2.25% to Rs 12263.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12546.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12263.8812546.7751.1660.57807.332901.96807.332901.96604.072170.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News