TRF consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of TRF declined 29.66% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.4237.5913.6613.704.175.553.514.993.514.99

