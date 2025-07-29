IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 292.78 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 106.00% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 292.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 265.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.292.78265.237.453.5229.3113.6925.098.9817.188.34

