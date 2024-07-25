Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 40.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 414.78 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 40.44% to Rs 26.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 414.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.414.78409.3610.227.1443.3432.2535.0525.0026.0818.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp