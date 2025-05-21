JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 42.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 3758.60 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 42.69% to Rs 97.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 3758.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3698.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.04% to Rs 495.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 786.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 14692.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15001.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3758.603698.4514692.9215001.789.6613.0110.8813.85263.65388.181201.541675.02146.71276.18745.051238.2797.04169.33495.04786.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News