Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 20.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 125.16 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 20.91% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 125.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.12% to Rs 20.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 446.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales125.16102.85 22 446.09410.03 9 OPM %11.1610.52 -11.1610.50 - PBDT10.388.53 22 38.4634.08 13 PBT7.576.06 25 27.2124.11 13 NP5.324.40 21 20.1717.83 13

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

