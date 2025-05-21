Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 321.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.97% to Rs 10292.54 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 321.16% to Rs 400.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 120.97% to Rs 10292.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4657.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 197.90% to Rs 1095.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 367.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.66% to Rs 38860.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17690.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

