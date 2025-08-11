JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 165.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 1094.43 crore

Net profit of JM Financial rose 165.85% to Rs 453.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1094.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1063.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1094.431063.8677.6957.80609.23261.49592.56245.25453.81170.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News