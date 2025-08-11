Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 1233.45 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 51.32% to Rs 80.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 1233.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1101.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1233.451101.6613.4015.31130.79109.17105.3583.2680.9453.49

