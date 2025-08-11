Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 24.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.42% to Rs 140.10 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 24.68% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.42% to Rs 140.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 159.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.140.10159.9710.748.566.916.352.742.181.971.58

