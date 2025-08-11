Ruchira Papers standalone net profit rises 14.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.62% to Rs 168.53 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers rose 14.88% to Rs 16.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 164.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.168.53164.2316.2816.0926.8026.0622.6821.8716.9814.78

