JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.65% to Rs 69.67 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans declined 39.57% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.65% to Rs 69.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.15% to Rs 39.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 239.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 153.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

