JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 6.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 218.97 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 6.33% to Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 218.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales218.97214.61 2 OPM %76.6785.02 -PBDT73.8586.29 -14 PBT71.3783.89 -15 NP60.3564.43 -6

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

