Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 79.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 949.43 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 79.59% to Rs 221.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 949.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 647.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.949.43647.7151.9144.82316.99174.89296.82152.61221.02123.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp