Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 79.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 79.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 949.43 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 79.59% to Rs 221.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 949.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 647.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales949.43647.71 47 OPM %51.9144.82 -PBDT316.99174.89 81 PBT296.82152.61 94 NP221.02123.07 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Budget 2024 vengeful act against states, people who boycotted BJP, says Stalin

Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt, says FBI

TikTok's survival at stake in all-out fight against potential US ban

Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in polls from her first week

Premium

For your next holiday, dip into a luxury pool villa by the sea, hills

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story