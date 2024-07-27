Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 718.17 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 10.38% to Rs 34.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 718.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 729.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales718.17729.22 -2 OPM %9.9110.61 -PBDT79.8576.69 4 PBT53.9855.73 -3 NP34.3538.33 -10

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

