SBI Global Factors standalone net profit rises 37.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.28% to Rs 53.84 croreNet profit of SBI Global Factors rose 37.56% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.28% to Rs 53.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.8434.45 56 OPM %77.3874.80 -PBDT19.2511.72 64 PBT18.3911.01 67 NP12.278.92 38
