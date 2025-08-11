JM Financial Q1 PAT soars 166% YoY to Rs 454 cr

JM Financial posted a robust 165.85% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 453.81 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 170.70 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations rose 3.18% year on year to Rs 1,111.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 592.56 crore in Q1 FY26, up 141.61% as against Rs 245.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

On segmental front, revenue from corporate advisory and capital markets stood at Rs 215.59 crore (up 53.71% YoY), revenue from wealth and asset management stood at Rs 368.57 crore (up 16.45% YoY), revenue from private markets stood at Rs 389.71 (down 24.61% YoY) and revenue from affordable home loans stood at Rs 100.59 crore (up 7.61% YoY), during the quarter.

Vishal Kampani, vice chairman and managing director, JM Financial, said, We are extremely excited by the strong momentum across all our business verticals. Our performance is backed by decisive execution, be it in attracting top talent, adding marquee clients, or expanding our physical and digital presence. The transaction pipeline remains robust across businesses, reflecting our deep market engagement. In real estate loans and distressed credit, our focused recovery strategies have delivered strong results, and we remain committed to driving similar outcomes, going forward. The transaction with Bajaj Life Insurance Company Limited has created a benchmark valuation of over Rs 3,000 crore for the home loans business which has been built bottoms up over the last 7 years. An extremely strong Q1FY26 operating profit after tax of Rs 454 crore has given very high visibility towards improving return on equity.

In addition to the financial results, JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JM Financial, announced on Sunday that it will sell a 2.1% stake in its home loans subsidiary to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company for Rs 65.5 crore. According to a regulatory filing, JMFCSL has executed an investment agreement with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to sell 1.36 crore equity shares in JM Financial Home Loans at Rs 48 per share, representing a 2.10% stake in the company. JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. Its primary businesses include mortgage lending, distressed credit, asset management. It is also engaged in investment banking and the management of private equity funds.