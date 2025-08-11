Barometers end with major gains; Nifty settles above 24,550 mark

The key equity indices ended with significant gains today as investors engaged in bargain buying. Market participants will closely track crude oil prices and FII activity, while awaiting key economic data releases, including WPI, CPI, and trade balance, scheduled for later this week. The Nifty closed above 24,550 mark.

Barring consumer durable shares all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 746.29 points or 0.93% to 80,604.08. The Nifty 50 index advanced 221.75 points or 0.91% to 24,585.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

Market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,248 stocks fell, 1,918 advanced, while 171 remained unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 1.53% to 12.22. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of All Time Plastics received bids for 4,66,16,742 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.42 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement received bids for 88,23,09,384 shares as against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 4.87 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle received bids for 61,10,561 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on Monday (11 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.39 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2.11% to 874.15. The index dropped 0.41% in the past trading session. Indian Bank (up 3.6%), Union Bank of India (up 2.91%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.49%), State Bank of India (up 2.47%), Bank of India (up 2.34%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.98%), Canara Bank (up 1.49%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.89%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.53%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.28%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors rallied 3.22%. The company reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR. Bajel Projects hit a lower circuit of 5% after the company reported consolidated net profit fell 46.37% to Rs 2.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.91% YoY to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Power Mech Projects advanced 1.72% after the company reported a 30.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 28.4% to Rs 1,293.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Yatra Online hit upper circuit of 20% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with PAT of Rs 4.04 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 108.1% YoY to Rs 209.81 crore in Q1 June 2025. PG Electroplast tumbled 12.72% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 19.97% to Rs 66.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 83.70 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Despite the fall in profit, revenue from operations rose 13.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,503.85 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Voltas fell 4.86% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 57.97% to Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income slipped 19.60% year on year to Rs 4,020.65 in the first quarter of FY26. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.71% after the company announced that it has secured an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power for setting up eight thermal power units, with the total new capacity adding up to 6,400 MW. Global Markets: Most European stocks declined on Monday while Asian markets ended higher as investors awaited official announcement on changes to the August 12 deadline for the trade truce between the U.S. and China.

This week trade and geopolitics will take centre stage with the looming U.S. tariff deadline on China due to expire on Tuesday and markets are expecting that this will get extended again. Further, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss Ukraine. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite ended last week at fresh closing highs, and the S&P 500 closed on the threshold of another milestone. The Dow also finished the week on a high note. A rally in Apple which has been a significant laggard this year helped bolster the market.