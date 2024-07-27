JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 133.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 69.79% to Rs 260.47 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt rose 133.59% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.79% to Rs 260.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales260.47153.41 70 OPM %42.6233.53 -PBDT44.6620.48 118 PBT34.8313.72 154 NP27.1911.64 134

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

