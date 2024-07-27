JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 133.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.79% to Rs 260.47 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt rose 133.59% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.79% to Rs 260.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.260.47153.4142.6233.5344.6620.4834.8313.7227.1911.64

