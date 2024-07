Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science has incorporated a company in New Zealand in the name of Strides Pharma New Zealand on 26 July 2024.

Strides New Zealand shall hold market authorizations for the products in New Zealand and shall also undertake trading in pharmaceutical products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp