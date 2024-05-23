Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 23 2024
Sales decline 86.62% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net Loss of SSPDL reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 86.62% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.13% to Rs 19.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.765.68 -87 19.5043.46 -55 OPM %-325.00-25.53 --40.56-27.54 - PBDT-2.47-0.42 -488 -2.64-8.35 68 PBT-2.52-0.47 -436 -2.84-8.63 67 NP-2.52-0.47 -436 -2.84-8.63 67

May 23 2024

