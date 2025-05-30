JNK India consolidated net profit declines 20.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 190.94 crore

Net profit of JNK India declined 20.48% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 190.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 226.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.80% to Rs 30.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 476.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 480.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

190.94226.85476.65480.249.7013.789.7621.1924.0429.9950.3994.5222.0728.4244.0688.9013.2416.6530.2062.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News