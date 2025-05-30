Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 84.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 84.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 167.21 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 84.02% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 167.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.13% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 560.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 555.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales167.21138.40 21 560.79555.97 1 OPM %5.278.39 -6.707.45 - PBDT4.657.67 -39 21.9126.82 -18 PBT3.326.21 -47 16.4021.03 -22 NP1.096.82 -84 11.3920.76 -45

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

