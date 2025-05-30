Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 84.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.82% to Rs 167.21 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 84.02% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 167.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 138.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.13% to Rs 11.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 560.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 555.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

