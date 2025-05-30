Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 95.95% to Rs 97.27 crore

Net Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.95% to Rs 97.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.32% to Rs 292.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.2749.64 96 292.97180.49 62 OPM %2.54-3.00 --1.964.18 - PBDT0.01-2.71 LP -14.453.92 PL PBT-14.30-9.51 -50 -57.64-16.16 -257 NP-12.89-6.92 -86 -56.40-14.35 -293

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 84.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Cotsyn India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 39.29% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story