Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.95% to Rs 97.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 56.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 62.32% to Rs 292.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

