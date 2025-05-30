Veritas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.23% to Rs 785.56 crore

Net loss of Veritas (India) reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.23% to Rs 785.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1094.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.22% to Rs 113.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 4099.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3854.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

785.561094.544099.053854.533.364.624.615.318.7340.38153.33230.43-1.2124.49113.91187.89-1.1024.30113.56186.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News