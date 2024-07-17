Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.48% to Rs 14.65 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt declined 41.00% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.6517.13 -14 OPM %82.1890.19 -PBDT9.7112.35 -21 PBT3.786.42 -41 NP2.824.78 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung to launch another foldable based on Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Oct: Report

Edtech major Byju's to appeal against insolvency proceedings this week

ITR 2024: Taxpayers struggle with glitches on I-T portal as July 31 nears

Nomura says Aadhar Housing Finance stock is 'affordable', gives 'Buy' call

LIVE: Arrest by CBI breaches procedure established by law, says CM Kejriwal's lawyer in Delhi HC

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story