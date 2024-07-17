Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.48% to Rs 14.65 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt declined 41.00% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.6517.1382.1890.199.7112.353.786.422.824.78

