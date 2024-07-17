Mahindra Life announces grant of partial denotification of notified area at Mahindra World City SEZ, Chengalpattu

Pursuant to the application filed by Mahindra World City Developers (MWCDL), a subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers (Company) and the developer of the Multi sector SEZ at Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Commerce - SEZ Section), has granted its approval for partial denotification of 42.073 hectares out of the total 288.406 hectares at Mahindra World City Special Economic Zone, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu.

The denotification will enable MWCDL to lease the de-notified land to meet the market demand in Domestic Tariff Area.

