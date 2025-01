Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 707.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.74% to Rs 74.03 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 707.83% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.74% to Rs 74.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.74.0347.2321.387.1817.905.6815.495.2731.993.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News