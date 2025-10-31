John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 34.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.35% to Rs 198.25 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 34.84% to Rs 48.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 198.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 173.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.198.25173.3768.3759.9866.2849.6564.6448.0248.1135.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News