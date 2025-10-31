Vedanta standalone net profit declines 79.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 19436.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta declined 79.20% to Rs 2195.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10553.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 19436.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19436.0018003.0020.1020.693746.009065.002705.008014.002195.0010553.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News