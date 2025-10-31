Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -5.70 crore

Net loss of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.-5.7023.97107.1998.37-6.1123.58-6.1623.53-5.2218.45

