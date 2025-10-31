Ask Automotive Q2 PAT jumps 19 YoY to Rs 80 cr

ASK Automotive reported an 18.60% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.80 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 67.28 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,053.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax rose 15.83% to Rs 103.66 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 89.49 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 142 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 19.32% compared with Rs 119 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 13.4% in Q2 FY26 from 12.2% posted in the same quarter last year.

Kuldip Singh Rathee, chairman and managing director, said, I am delighted to share with you that we had a strong finish to the second quarter and first half of the year in both revenue and profitability. This is the eighth consecutive quarter of robust performance by us since listing of the company. During Q2 FY26, we delivered a strong business performance and recorded revenue growth of 16.6% (excluding the Wheel Assembly business). The Wheel Assembly business saw a strategic reduction of 53.6%, while consolidated revenue grew by 8.5% on a year-on-year basis. The company achieved growth of 19.5% in EBITDA and 18.6% in PAT on a year-on-year basis. This is the highest-ever absolute revenue, EBITDA, and PAT earned by us in any quarter in the past.

We continue to outperform the two-wheeler (2W) industrys vehicle production growth in both Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26. We achieved an EBITDA margin of 13.4% in Q2 FY26, which is 124 basis points higher than Q2 FY25. But for the increase in aluminium alloy prices during the quarter, our EBITDA margin would have been 13.7%. As a result, in first half of FY26, we delivered revenue growth of 14.0% (excluding Wheel Assembly business), Wheel Assembly strategic reduction 53.5% and consolidated revenue has grown by 6.1% on year-on-year basis. Achieved growth of 19.4% in EBITDA and 17.5% in PAT on year-on-year basis. We have delivered EBITDA Margin of 13.6% an improvement of 151 bps.

This performance reflects our continued focus on expanding value-added businesses, improving utilization of production capacities, and bringing cost efficiencies. Our aim is to sustain the current level of EBITDA margins and gradually improve them in subsequent quarters, depending on the growth of the 2W industry and the geopolitical environment. With our strong performance, earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹7.4 in H1 FY26, compared with ₹6.3 in the same period last year. Our mega manufacturing facility at Karoli and the new Bangalore facility are ramping up quickly. The improved economies of scale and operational efficiencies are helping us deliver better performance. As we go forward, we are hopeful of maintaining trend of outperforming the industry growth in the subsequent quarters of FY26. We are committed to keep contributing towards the value creation for our Stakeholders and Investors.