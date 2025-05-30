Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods shares rise

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 833.03 points or 1.18% at 71483.18 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 12.37%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 5.53%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 3.98%),Cummins India Ltd (up 2.89%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 2.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.57%), SKF India Ltd (up 2.39%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 1.93%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.3%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.96%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.52%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.49%), and Timken India Ltd (down 1.04%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 96.15 or 0.18% at 52421.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 10.77 points or 0.07% at 15783.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20.1 points or 0.08% at 24813.5.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, SMIDs erase gains on tariff uncertainty; IT stocks decline

Without Elon Musk, DOGE likely to fizzle out, says former staffer

Suzlon Energy shares soar 13% in best session in 2 years after Q4 results

Mazagon Dock sinks 8% on posting decline in Q4 net profit YoY; Details

LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore

The BSE Sensex index was down 80.48 points or 0.1% at 81552.54.

On BSE,1542 shares were trading in green, 1383 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rises on Nvidia Earnings; Court Blocks Trump's Tariff Move

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute for Benralizumab solution in India

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 82.14% in the March 2025 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story