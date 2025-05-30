Suzlon Energy soars after Q4 PAT zooms 365% YoY to Rs 1,182 cr

Suzlon Energy surged 11.31% to Rs 72.82 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 365.2% to Rs 1,182.22 crore on 73.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 118% Yo Y to Rs 551.24 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 693 crore, registering the growth of 94.12%, compared with Rs 357 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 16.4% in Q4 FY24.

Net volumes soared 109.89% to 573 MW in Q4 FY25, compared with 273 MW in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 213.7% to Rs 2,071.63 crore on 67% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,851.32 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "FY25s performance sets the stage for Suzlons next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership. Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus. India has also crossed a significant milestone by surpassing 50 GW of installed wind power capacity a journey in which Suzlon has played a leading role. As we advance towards the 100 GW target by 2030, India will most certainly shape the global narrative on clean energy leadership and climate action.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, "This year, we completed Suzlons ramp-up phase, which is clearly reflected in the sharp increase in our deliveries. With our highest-ever firm order book of 5.6 GW, we have long-term visibility and the capacity to scale and support future growth. These efforts have built a solid foundation to meet Indias rising need for clean, reliable, and locally made wind energy. Our continued focus on safety, quality, ESG, and customer satisfaction will guide us, as we step into the next phase of Indias energy journey."

Himanshu Mody, chief financial officer, Suzlon Group, said, This is one of the best years for Suzlon, marked by consistent growth across revenues, profitability, and EBITDA, along with a strong net cash position. These results reflect the strength of our operating model and financial prudence. We are committed to funding our growth ambitions while maintaining strict financial discipline, optimising capital allocation, and strengthening our balance sheet for long-term sustainability.

Suzlon Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, project execution and operation and maintenance service (OMS) of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and sale of related components of various capacities.

