Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.09% to Rs 431.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 299.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.431.65299.562.32-1.0513.13-5.79-3.68-22.32-3.34-27.11

