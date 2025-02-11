Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 44.09% to Rs 431.65 crore

Net Loss of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.09% to Rs 431.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 299.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales431.65299.56 44 OPM %2.32-1.05 -PBDT13.13-5.79 LP PBT-3.68-22.32 84 NP-3.34-27.11 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 20.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Black Box standalone net profit declines 58.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 7.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Fermenta Biotech standalone net profit rises 199.15% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story