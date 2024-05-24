Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.94% to Rs 771.81 crore

Net profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 48.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.94% to Rs 771.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 547.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 75.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 82.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 1918.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2384.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

