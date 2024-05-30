Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 27.39 crore

Net loss of Kerala Ayurveda reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 27.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 102.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

27.3923.84102.3489.2411.212.896.012.521.68-0.452.61-2.281.32-0.681.27-3.39-0.160.18-1.53-0.90

