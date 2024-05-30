Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 29.03% to Rs 177.11 crore

Net Loss of Mideast Integrated Steels reported to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 123.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.03% to Rs 177.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 87.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 195.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.01% to Rs 793.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 944.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales177.11249.54 -29 793.13944.35 -16 OPM %-10.21-35.31 -3.11-9.05 - PBDT-27.38-82.20 67 -22.95-105.09 78 PBT-43.57-98.96 56 -88.31-171.17 48 NP-37.99-123.20 69 -87.79-195.40 55

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

