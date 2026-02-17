Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.98% to Rs 12.71 crore

Net loss of Jorabat Shillong Expressway reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.98% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.7148.85 -74 OPM %72.6230.26 -PBDT-3.102.24 PL PBT-3.122.21 PL NP-3.122.21 PL

