VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.77% to Rs 24.91 croreNet profit of VMS Industries declined 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.77% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.9133.56 -26 OPM %-0.36-0.57 -PBDT0.530.60 -12 PBT0.350.45 -22 NP0.260.34 -24
