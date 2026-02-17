VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.77% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries declined 23.53% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.77% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.9133.56-0.36-0.570.530.600.350.450.260.34

