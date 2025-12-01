Jorabat Shillong Expressway reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net Loss of Jorabat Shillong Expressway reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.9716.7767.1464.10-3.15-2.33-3.17-2.36-3.17-2.36

