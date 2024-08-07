Jost's Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 219.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.75% to Rs 56.44 croreNet profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 219.30% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.75% to Rs 56.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.4438.20 48 OPM %10.216.31 -PBDT5.742.18 163 PBT4.831.49 224 NP3.641.14 219
Powered by Capital Market - Live News