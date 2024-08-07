Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 243.88 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 0.24% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 243.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales243.88235.28 4 OPM %14.9815.74 -PBDT34.4334.38 0 PBT33.6033.62 0 NP33.3533.43 0
