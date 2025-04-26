Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering JV wins contract from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Josts Engineering JV wins contract from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Image
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Josts Engineering Company in joint venture with Kay Cee Energy & Infra has received Letter of Award (LOA) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam for Construction work of 35 Nos. 33 KV RDSS Bays along with 8 Nos. with 33 KV Bus Extension at various Grid Sub Stations (GSS) under three Transmission & Construction (T & C) circles on Turnkey basis under the subject BN 9018002435.

The total Contract value is Rs. 16 crore (approx.) (inclusive of GST and all taxes).

The Contract will be executed in an equal 50:50 JV between Josts Engineering Company and Kay Cee Energy & Infra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus's API unit at Dabhasa, Gujarat concludes USFDA inspection

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q4 outcome

Zydus Life gets 6 observations from USFDA for API plant

RIL Q4 PAT rises 6.4% YoY

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story